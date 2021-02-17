ZDA, ZACCI Courts Brazilian Investors

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and the Brazilian Commercial Association of the Federal District (ACDF) have held talks on Trade and Investment aimed at enhancing cooperation between Zambia and Brazil.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba chaired the preliminary discussions in a virtual meeting, which focused on Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Technology, Health care and Textiles as looming areas of collaboration.

The Zambian envoy said the discussions were significant to economic relations between Zambia and Brazil.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba stated that the cooperation would stimulate more direct interactions between the business communities in the two countries.

She added that Zambia was promoting export-oriented industrialization policies with economic diversification and job creation to be attained through public and private investments in the agriculture, tourism, mining, energy and manufacturing sectors at large.

Ambassador Kansembe Mwamba urged Brazil’s corporate sector to explore investment opportunities in Zambia in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and Agricultural technology as the county is land linked to eight countries making it easy to access other markets in the SADC and COMESA region.

President of the Brazilian Commercial Association of the Federal District (ACDF) Fernando Brites stated that his Association had been seeking the development of commercial relations between Brazil and African countries through import and export of various products and services in line with Brazil´s Foreign Policy.

Mr Brites indicated that his Association had been working with seven African countries under a project called “Africanidades” to promote trade among entrepreneurs, startups, farmers, students and governmental agents.

And ZACCI Chief Executive Officer Phil Daka said Zambia was prioritizing Agriculture, Energy, Construction and Tourism as key investment sectors for economic recovery, growth and industrialization.

Mr Daka stated that the Chamber was looking forward to cooperating with ACDF as he acknowledged that technology advancement is critical in the development of E-commerce and other economic sectors.

He said looking at the successful Trade and Investment negotiations held so far, Zambia and Brazil must now engage in discussions that would culminate into a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil Grace Makowane.