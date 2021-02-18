MPEZENI HAILS PF GOVT’S INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS



Chipata ~ Thur, 18 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has hailed the massive infrastructure development that the PF government has embarked on.

Speaking when Foreign Affairs minister paid a courtesy call on him at his palace yesterday, Chief Mpezeni said government has done well in many sectors but appealed to government to attend to roads in the province.

“Taona kale vitukuko vamene mwachita mu Lusaka, miseu ninadabwa ka, nayendako ku Lusaka ahh mwachita. Ndaba olo kuti bauka banthu kuchoka kumanda bangadabwe, bangasowe kuti nikuti kuno. Mwamanga ndaba naona Copperbelt yonse mwayichaya bwino maningi ninayendako ku Chingola ku Chililabombwe kuja, Mufulira, lomba mwatitana tyala kuno ku Eastern ku Chipata ah,” he said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said government should work on the roads so that farmers can have easy access to the markets.

He said he was happy with government’s initiative to woo foreign investors to partner with local business companies in the country in the production of various crops such as cotton.

The Paramount Chief said farmers in the province grow a lot of crops but were facing challenges with market for the produce.

And Mr Malanji said government will start working on the roads in most parts of the province once the rain season is over.

He said government will use the Zambia National Service to work on the roads.

Mr Malanji also said government will work on the Luangwa Bridge using a grant from the Japanese government.

He said a contractor will soon start repairing the Lusaka/Luangwa stretch of the Great East Road.

Mr Malanji was accompanied by Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu and PF National Mobilisation Vice Chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.