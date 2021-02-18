NDOLA COURT PUTS TWO WOMEN ON DEFENCE FOR INSERTING A METAL BAR IN A GIRL’S VAGINA



Ndola ~ Thur, 18 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two Ndola women charged with Indecent Assault of a 17-year-old girl and occasioning actual bodily harm on her have been put on their defense by the Magistrate Court.

Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa found the two women with a case to answer for the subject offenses.

The two women assaulted a 17-year-old girl by inserting a metal bar in her private parts.

Jacqueline Nanyinza 27 and Catherine Mpamba, 28, both of Chipulukusu Township, are facing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and indecent assault contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Nanyiza and Mpamba on January 30 this year in Ndola jointly and whilst acting together did assault and indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

During trial, the 17-year-old-girl told the court that no one inserted a metal bar in her private parts but that she was only beaten by Nanyiza.

And according to a medical report, it does not indicate that the metal bar was inserted in the girl’s private parts, but that she was assaulted, occasioning actual bodily harm.

The state closed its case after calling five witnesses.

When the matter came up for ruling on whether the two have a case to answer on not, Magistrate Musukwa put the two on their defence after the state established a prima facie case against the two accused persons.

“I have considered the evidence on record and I am satisfied that a prima facie case has been established to put the two on defence on both accounts,” he said.

Magistrate Musukwa adjourned the matter to March 1, 2021 for their defence.