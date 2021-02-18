STATE ENTERS NOLLE IN MALICIOUS DAMAGE CASE AGAINST MUCHELEKA AND 3 OTHERS



Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in the case in which Patrick Mucheleka and three others stood charged with malicious damage to public property.

When the matter came up for continued trial in the Kasama Magistrate Court this morning, the state informed the court of its decision to discontinue the matter.

Patrick Mucheleka, Samuel Ngwira, Elias Mubanga and Kelvin Bwalya were arrested late last year during the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election for the offence of causing malicious damage to a type writer,printer and generator,a property of the Zambian Government.

The quartet, who were initially charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage, had the aggravated robbery charged dropped.

They were represented by Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company.