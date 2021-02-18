SUNDAY CHANDA-FUNDED REHAB OF TEACHERS’ HOUSES AT KOPA SCHOOL IN KANCHIBIYA BEGIN

Kanchibiya ~ Thur, 18 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Rehabilitation works to the four teacher’s houses at Kopa Primary School sponsored by Kanchibiya Constituency aspiring candidate Sunday Chilufya have started.

Mr Chanda described the four dilapidated teachers’ houses as ifiliba (death traps) hence the need to rehabilitate them urgently.

“These houses are the reason why teachers shun Kopa Primary School. Once we have rehabilitated the four houses, teachers can concentrate on their work without worrying about any impending disaster. The vision is to compliment government and hopefully we can have eight teachers’ houses at this school,” Mr Chanda said.