POLICE WARN PARTY CADRES AGAINST ABROGATING TRAFFIC RULES



Lusaka ~ Fri, 19 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia police service says it has noted deliberate disregard of road traffic rules by political cadres whenever they are moving to and from party or national activities.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that cadres are not above the law.

“The Zambia police have noted deliberate disregard of road traffic rules and regulations by political cadres whenever they are moving to and from party or national activities. One such kind was today when some cadres from the Patriotic Front abrogated road traffic rules and regulations on their way to and from the University of Zambia where his Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was scheduled to Commission the newly constructed teaching and learning Complex,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police will take action against motorists who abrogated road traffic rules today.

“We are therefore reminding caders of all political parties that they are, in no way, above the Law. The police have taken note of registration numbers of all motor vehicles which abrogated road traffic rules and regulations today and appropriate action shall be taken,” Mrs Katongo. “The Zambia Police Service is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that law and order prevails and this includes public roads. With the foregoing, we shall not sit idle and watch lawlessness taking its root. All those found wanting should have themselves to blame.”