CATHOLIC NUN DIES OF COVID-19 AT CHIPATA CENTRAL HOSPITAL

By Brightwell Chabusha
A Catholic sister under the Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Conception (MIC) in Chipata Diocese has succumbed to COVID-19 related illness.
Rev Sr Teresa Katongo died this morning at Chipata Central Hospital from high sugar levels and hypertension.
In a statement issued today, Chipata Diocesan Bishop’s secretary Fr Felix Chakoka Phiri stated that Sr Katongo tested positive for COVID-19.
Fr Phiri stated that Sr Katongo was in-charge of the MIC human resource centre until her death this morning.
He stated that Sr Katongo will buried on Monday at the MIC private cemetery.