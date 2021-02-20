CATHOLIC NUN DIES OF COVID-19 AT CHIPATA CENTRAL HOSPITAL



Chipata ~ Sat, 20 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Catholic sister under the Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Conception (MIC) in Chipata Diocese has succumbed to COVID-19 related illness.

Rev Sr Teresa Katongo died this morning at Chipata Central Hospital from high sugar levels and hypertension.

In a statement issued today, Chipata Diocesan Bishop’s secretary Fr Felix Chakoka Phiri stated that Sr Katongo tested positive for COVID-19.

Fr Phiri stated that Sr Katongo was in-charge of the MIC human resource centre until her death this morning.

He stated that Sr Katongo will buried on Monday at the MIC private cemetery.