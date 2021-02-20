CHINESE ASSOCIATION COMMITS TO EXPLORE FURTHER COOPERATION WITH ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 20 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Association of Chinese Corporation in Zambia, (ACCZ) has reaffirmed its commitment to explore further cooperation and development in the fields of mining, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and vocational education, with the view to promote the China-Zambia economic and trade practices.

The Association is therefore firmly grasping the new chances brought by linking up African development, by adhering to the spirit of the Beijing Summit proposed in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to implement the Belt and Road initiative.

Speaking during a virtual meeting organised by the Zambia – China Friendship Association for media professionals on Zambia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a representative of the association of Chinese cooperation in Zambia Mr Deng said at the same time, the ACCZ is encouraging its members to give back to the local communities while developing those areas.

He also urged members to provide reliable production and office equipment to local organizations, including rebuilding schools for local communities, donating teaching equipment and first aid supplies, organizing free medical services and caring for vulnerable groups.

Mr Deng says every year, the association which was established in 2005 makes donations to the Zambian government and local communities, especially during the fight against cholera and the current COVID-19 pandemic.