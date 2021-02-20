GOVT COMMITTED TO AGRICULTURAL DIVERSIFICATION – VEEP



Lusaka ~ Sat, 20 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice-President Inonge Wina has reiterated government’s commitment to diversify the agriculture sector.

Speaking during the Vice-President’s question and answer session in Parliament on Friday, Mrs Wina said government is aware of the contagious diseases affecting animals in some parts of the country.

The Vice President however disclosed that the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is soliciting for funding to contain the situation.

She added that the treasury is mobilizing resources to ensure that the ministry buys enough vaccines.

“This government is committed to diversifying the agriculture sector. And the livestock subsector is one of those growth areas that government is focusing on. And the outbreak of contagious diseases such as CBPP and foot and mouth disease are a concern to this government,” she said.

“And as a result, the minister of livestock and fisheries is soliciting for funding and the treasury is mobilizing resources to ensure that the ministry buys enough vaccines to treat the animals countrywide especially parts where the disease has spread the most such as Chavuma and the Zambezi West Bank.”

Mrs Wina was responding to Chavuma Member of Parliament Victor Lumayi who wanted to know if government is considering allocating funds to the ministry of livestock so that it can purchase vaccines for the animals.