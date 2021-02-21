POLICE IN RUFUNSA ARREST KITWE BUSINESSMAN FOR POSSESSING FIREARMS, PROHIBITED ARTICLES OF STOLEN VEHICLES

Rufunsa ~ Sun, 20 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Rufunsa are holding a Kitwe businessman for possession of fireams and prohibited articles and suspected stolen motor vehicle.

According to police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, on February 18, 2021 around 05:00 hours, police intercepted and apprehended Bright Machina, aged 39.

She said Machina of Mabvuto close, parklands in Kitwe was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number ABE 1000, which looked suspicious as it had its number plate folded.

“When searched, the suspect was found with a shotgun, an air gun, two Kenwood radios, two Motorola radios of which one is mounted on the same vehicle, a blue police coat, one black police helmet, one police bullet vest, a teargas canister and a green military vest. It was also discovered that the engine number on the vehicle he was driving did not match with particulars on other motor vehicle documents,” Mrs Katongo said.

“The suspect is further reported to have failed to produce documents pertaining to the firearms, motor vehicle and an Identity Card to substantiate his claims that he is a police reserve and that he runs a security company. He is detained in Police custody and investigations have continued.”

And Mrs Katongo said police in Mafinga district are looking for two brothers who murdered the older brother.

“Police in Mafinga District are looking for three suspects identified as Jailos Kafunda, James Mutambo and one other unknown person in connection with the murder of Feckson Mutambo aged 59 of Kakusa Village who is also village headman Kakusa. The murder occurred on 19th February, 2021 around 18:00 hours in Kakusa Village, Chief Chifungwe of Mafinga District,” she said.

“According to the wife of the victim, Feedless Nangogo 46, her husband was hacked to death by his two young brothers Jailos Kafunda, and James Mutambo and one unknown person all of Kakusa village and he sustained three deep cuts in the head as an axe is alleged to have been used in the act. On 19th February, 2021 around 18:00 hours, the victim was home with his wife Feedless Nangogo who was preparing a meal while their Son Maybin Mutambo aged 22 was in the house.”

Katongo explained that the wife went in the house to get mealie meal leaving the now victim alone in the kitchen outside and when she returned, she found the suspects standing outside near the kitchen.

“When the victim went to greet them, the suspects begun beating him and hacked him in the head using an axe. The wife and son who went to his rescue were overpowered and in the process the wife was assaulted and sustained a swollen left hand. The suspects later fled and left the victim in a pool of blood in unconscious state. The victim died on the way to the local clinic and arrangements are being made to transport body to Isoka District Hospital for postmortem,” said Mrs Katongo.

“The reason behind the murder is that the victim was being suspected to be behind the death of a family member who died in June 2020. All the suspects are currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched. Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should quickly report to police.”