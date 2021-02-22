POLICE OFFICER COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER SHOOTING GIRLFRIEND AND HER FATHER

Mongu ~ Mon, 22 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Police Officer in Mongu has committed suicide after shooting his girlfriend in the head and her father in the abdomen and legs, leaving them battling for their lives.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the officer as Constable Gift Chama, 24, adding that the victims are in a critical condition and admitted in hospital.

“Both victims are in critical condition and are admitted to Lewanika General Hospital. The involved officer was on duty at the time of the incident and later sneaked out with the firearm,” Mrs Katongo said.

The victims have been identified as Namakau Muhongo, 24, and Stanley Muhongo, 75, of Mulambwa Compound in Mongu.