WOMAN WHO STOLE NIVEA AND OTHER ITEMS FROM SHOPRITE SENTENCED TO 10 MONTHS



Chipata ~ Mon, 22 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 53-year-old woman who stole Nivea lotion from shoprite to ten months imprisonment.

Linda Kabunda stole Nivea lotion and other assorted items worth K1, 272.

According to the facts that were presented by public prosecutor Patricia Phiri, Kabunda committed the crime on 27 January 2021.

Phiri said while in shoprite, Kabunda was putting items in the basket and others in her bag but only paid for the things that were in a basket.

She said after paying for the things that were in the basket, Kabunda got into a taxi but was stopped by a security guard who noticed what she did.

Phiri said the matter was reported to the manager and later to the police.

Last week Kabunda requested to take fresh plea in the Chipata claiming that she was in a confused state after taking ART drugs when she took the previous plea.

Linda Kabunda who was appearing before resident magistrate Betty Mwiinga pleaded guilty to the charge of theft when she first appeared in court but changed plea the following day when facts of the matter were about to be presented by the state.

On Monday last week, when she appeared for mention before resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa because magistrate Mwiinga was out, Kabunda told the court that she wanted to take fresh plea.

Kabunda told the court that she was in a confused state when she took plea and that she only realised later that she did not answer accordingly.

Magistrate Kalusopa said she was just appearing before him for mention because the magistrate who was handling the matter was out.

Kabunda tool fresh plea on Monday were she pleaded guilty and Magistrate Mwiinga handed her a ten months sentence with effect of the day of arrest.