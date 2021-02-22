ZAMRA SEIZES IVERMECTIN TABLETS FROM 3 CHIPATA PHARMACIES

Chipata ~ Mon, 22 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has seized consignments of Ivermectin Tablets from three pharmacies in Chipata district, Eastern Province.

The three pharmacies are Motala Pharmacy, Chipata Chemist Limited and Healthcure Pharmacy Limited.

ZAMRA senior public relations officer Christabel Illiamupu disclosed in a statement that proprietors of the affected retail outlets have since been warned and cautioned for illegal sale of Ivermectin pending regulatory action.

“In Zambia, Ivermectin Injection has been registered and authorised for veterinary use only. Currently, there is no conclusive clinical evidence to support the use of Ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” she said. “The Authority has intensified its surveillance inspection and wishes to advise pharmaceutical outlets to refrain from illegal importation and sale of Ivermectin or risk regulatory action and or prosecution by law.”

Ms Illiamupu encouraged members of the public to adhere to the current Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and should refrain from self-prescribing with any unauthorised medical products as their safety and efficacy has not been established.