WINA CALLS ON ZAMBIANS TO USE SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONSIBLY

Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambians should use social media responsibly if it is to help the country productively.

Speaking when she received various donations for the Arthur Wina Foundation, Mrs Wina said that youths had resorted to using social media destructively hence the outcry by the public.

“There are so many ways we can use digital media productively; it can help us work under the current environment of Covid-19. We need to take advantage of the digital space to develop our country,” she said.

The Arthur Wina Foundation runs the Arthur Wina Memorial Hospital in honour of the freedom fighter who served in various ministerial positions on the post-independence era.

Arthur Wina, who was the husband of Inonge (the Vice-President) died in 1992 whilst serving as education minister in the MMD government.

He was one of the architects of the return to multi-party politics in 1991 and was the founding chairman of MMD.