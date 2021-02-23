COBUSU PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR GOVT AS IT REFUTES CLAIMS OF ‘FORWARD’ CHANTS WHEN DONATED BUS GOT STUCK



Kitwe ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Students Union (COBUSU) president Lawrence Kasonde says the institution prefers to render its support to the government of the day rather than fighting them.

And Kasonde says it is not true that students chanted the forward slogan when the newly donated bus was stuck beneath an overhead bridge.

He said CBU would stay above partisan politics but stick to supporting any government.

“For us we are not political, we will just support the government of the day,” he said.

On the bus that had caused a social media storm after claims that it had been damaged within 24 hours of its hand over by President Edgar Lungu, Kasonde said the claims are false.

“The truth is that when the driver was driving the bus around campus, the students were very excited and when it got to the overhead bridge, the driver stopped to see if it could pass and the students started chanting reverse while others were shouting forward. That is the correct position and it has nothing to do with politics,” he said.