MAN DRAGGED TO COURT FOR GAZING AT NAKED GIRL ABOUT TO TAKE A BATH



Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 38-year-old man of Lusaka has appeared in court for allegedly gazing at a naked 12-year-old girl who was about to take a bath.

Mr Brian Mando, a machine operator of Lusaka’s John Laing township, is charged with indecently assaulting or annoying females.

Allegations are that Mr Mando on January 18, 2021, for purposes of and for motives of indecent curiosity or gazing or observing a 12-year-old girl while in a state of undress, was found in the bathroom of Catherine Phiri which was adjacent to her dwelling house.

The victim was within John Laing township at home and around 16:00 hours, she went to take a bath in a bathroom which is outside the house.

While bathing, she heard a knock at the door which prompted her to ask who it was.

Mr Mando responded that; “it’s Lucia’s father.”

The girl asked what Lucia’s father wanted but he asked her not to shout but to keep quiet and that he would give her K20.

The accused immediately pushed the door and as he wanted to enter, the girl shouted for help while calling her mother.

Her mother went running towards the bathroom but Mr Mando quickly ran away.

The girl ‘s mother then followed the accused whilst the girl was wrapping herself.

A few minutes later, the woman returned and asked the girl what was going on.

The girl narrated to her mother that the accused wanted to defile her but he never did anything to her after she quickly shouted for help.

Mr Mando is yet to take plea before magistrate Faides Hamaundu.