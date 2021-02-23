MANGANI LAUNCHES BID FOR A RETURN TO CHIPATA CENTRAL

Chipata ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Chipata Central Member of Parliament Lameck Mangani has launched his bid to recontest the seat.

Mr Mangani, who served as Chipata Central MMD MP from 2006 to 2011, said he had been on a bench for over ten years but has decided to enter the pitch because things are not moving as expected in the constituency.

Announcing his decision to aspire for the seat at Wise Donkey Guest House, Mr Mangani, who is fondly known as Gologolo on the political scene, said it was difficult for him to announce his decision because the seat is currently being held by a PF MP and he was also in PF.

He said he delayed to announce his decision because he did not want to look like he was undermining the current MP.

“Many people will come with a lot of things, but you have to be careful because the main aim for politics is to help improve the living standards of the people. My message is that, we are coming from far, I have stayed for ten years, if it were in football, they call it ‘bench’ watching, but you find that people are not scoring. So, time comes when you demand for the boot so that you can also play. So that’s where the situation has gotten to,” he said

Mr Mangani who is also a member of the PF National mobilisation committee said Zambians were the real owners of the ruling party.