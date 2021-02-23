WE’RE UNDER PRESSURE, WE SPEND K400,000 PER MONTH ON OXYGEN FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS, LAMENTS KITWE HOSP BOSS



Kitwe ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Abidan Chansa has disclosed that the health facility is spending over K400,000 monthly to attend to Covid-19 Patients in need of Oxygen.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Chansa said the amount of money being spent is beyond the institution’s capacity and this has come with a lot of pressure.

He has stated that the consumption of oxygen has increased, adding that the hospital is admitting on average 20 patients in a day.

Dr. Chansa noted that on average, one person is consuming about 8 cylinders of Oxygen, especially those that are critically ill and need to be on oxygen therapy.

He has however stated that the business community in the district has been very helpful in supporting the health facility with various donations in fighting COVID-19.

Dr. Chansa has commended the leadership in government in Kitwe for the continued efforts to lobby from the business community help to support the Hospital.

He further said the business community in Kitwe has already met the budget to keep more patients in the isolation facility at the health institution.

Dr. Chansa has since appealed to members of the public to always follow guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to defeat COVID-19.

He said COVID-19 is real and people must always be alert to avoid being caught up in the web.