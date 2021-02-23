TOLL GATES RAKE IN K1.5 BILLION IN 2020

Chipata ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people in Chipata and Kasenengwa Districts has urged his subjects to guard the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga toll gate which is situated in his area.

Meanwhile, NRFA collected K1.5 billion from tollgates in 2020.

Addressing his headmen after National Roads Fund Agency (NRFA) employees took him and the headmen on a conducted tour of the toll gate which is located between Chipata and Katete, Chief Nzamane said the toll gate was a good source of revenue for the country.

“We have come here to see this toll gate which is yours, guard it jealously. When you go to the village, we should tell the people that we should take care of this thing. The money that is raised here is used for a lot of things such as repairing roads, bridges even hospitals,” Nzamane said.

And NRFA public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila informed the chief that the Agency collected K1.5 billion in 2020 against the targeted K1.6 billion.

Mr Hamachila said the agency collected K1.2 billion in 2019.

He said NRFA has opened the tollgates to stakeholders so that they could also have the ownership.

“What we have done as NRFA is that we have opened up these tollgates to all stakeholders including yourselves to have that ownership to know exactly what happens at these tollgates. As I have mentioned already, we know how much money has been collected throughout the country, there is a paper trail, whoever wants to audit us, they will be able to know where this money is going,” Mr Hamachila said.