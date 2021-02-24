POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA



Lusaka ~ Wed, 24 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a police officer for killing Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and a UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, the officer has been identified as Fanwell Nyundu, 25.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Constable Fanwell Nyundu 25, a police officer with two counts of murder which occurred on 23rd December, 2020 between 10:00 hours and 13:00 hours in which a Prosecutor of National Prosecutions Authority Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and also Joseph Kaunda were shot at and died,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said the suspect is in police custody and yet to appear in Court.