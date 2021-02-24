Case of Murdered 17-Year-old Kitwe Lady Still Active

The Zambia Police on the Copperbelt says the case of the of the alleged murderer of a 17-year-old girl in a lodge in Kitwe is still active and the suspect remains in custody,

Copperbelt Police Chief Elias Chushi had said in an interview that Steve Kashala who is alleged to have killed the minor has already appeared in court for mention.

He said the magistrate court is still waiting for further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution for committal to the High Court.

Chushi said the suspect is expected to appear again on 10th March, 2021 as he awaits committal to the High Court were he is expected to be tried for murder.

This is in a matter that happened on 8th January 2021 were the suspect is alleged to have stabbed his 17 year old girl to death at a named lodge in Kitwe.

The suspect is also alleged to have attempted to commit suicide but was quickly rushed to Kitwe Central Hospital until his full recovery.