TREAT PATIENTS WITH DIGNITY AND RESPECT, DON’T TRAUMATIZE THEM, MINISTER TELLS HEALTH WORKERS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 24 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says he will not tolerate Health workers that are in a habit of mistreating patients.

Dr. Chanda says it is regrettable that he has been receiving reports of Health Workers screaming at patients at health facilities.

The Health Minister says the health profession is a calling, and that he will not tolerate bad attitude from health professionals and mistreatment of patients.

He noted that patients needed to be treated with respect and dignity and not to be traumatized.

Dr. Chanda said this when he toured Matero and Chilenje Level One hospitals.

Dr. Chanda also said he wants the face of Government facilities to change, which will allow more people to get attracted to visit them.

And Dr. Chanda has said his Ministry is working tirelessly to stabilize the medical supply chain in the country at all health facilities including district levels.

He said he wants to see that all facilities have 6 months medical supplies and drugs stocked.