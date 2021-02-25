300,000 CHILDREN ARE DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER EVERY YEAR – FIRST LADY



Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

First Lady Esther Lungu has called for stronger collaboration and increased investments in the area of childhood cancer.

Mrs. Lungu says every year, approximately 300, 000 children aged between 0- 19 years are diagnosed with cancer.

The First Lady says there is need to ensure that children and adolescents with cancer have appropriate care and support.

She said this today during the virtual 2021 World Cancer Day Commemoration.

Mrs. Lungu added that recognizing the distinct needs of children and adolescents with cancer, the Ministry of Health in 2016, developed the National Cancer Control Strategic Plan aimed at improving the quality of health care.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Jonas Chanda says Childhood Cancer generally cannot be prevented or screened stressing that improving outcomes for children with cancer require early and accurate diagnosis, followed by effective treatment.

Dr Jonas Chanda also said that remarkable advances have been made in the treatment of childhood cancer, despite the survival rates of childhood cancer in the country being low at approximately 30 per cent.

The Minister stated that the Patriotic Front Government, under President Edgar Lungu, has prioritized cancer prevention and control in its quest to attain universal health coverage.

Dr. Chanda reiterated Government’s commitment in expanding cancer prevention and control programmes across the country while ensuring financial stability, sustainability and quality services for all citizens.

This is according to a statement issued by ministry of Health public relations officer Amos Zulu.