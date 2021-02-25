80,000 CHAZANGA RESIDENTS TO GET TAP WATER

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 80, 000 residents from Lusaka’s Chazanga Township and other surrounding areas are expected to benefit from a water improvement project by the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company.

The project is aimed at connecting more customers to household connections and reduce the burden of relying communal kiosks.

LWS Company Managing Director Engineer Jonathan Kampala said the project will also help to address the challenge of water borne diseases such as diarrhea which are brought about by unsafe drinking water.

Kampala disclosed that the project which commenced in 2019 is expected to be concluded in 2022.

He said this when the Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) handed over items worth K18 million to the water utility company for the Chazanga Water Improvement Project.

Among the items handed over are 20.75km of PE 100 pipes and fittings, 1 NO. Butt-welding machine for PE100 pipe connections, 1NO. Portable Generator for PE100 pipe connections, Assorted supplies for PE100 pipe connections, assorted plumbing fittings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Chazanga, like any other Peri-urban area in Lusaka district has continued to experience rapid population growth which has resulted in an increased demand for basic services such as water. Therefore, the Chazanga Water Supply Improvement Project valued at about K18million could not have come at any other opportune time than now,” he said.

“Over 80, 000 people are expected to benefit from either new or improved access to safe and clean water. The project is targeting a mixture of household connections and communal prepaid dispensers, which will be placed water kiosks.”

And Mpulungu Ward 23 Councilor Christopher Shakafuswa who is also Lusaka Deputy Mayor said the project once completed is going to address the many water challenges that the residents are facing.

Shakafuswa said he is proud as area councilor that the water challenge will be addressed before his tenure comes to an end as he promised.

And WSUP Country Manager Engineer Reuben Siouan urged Chazanga residents to be part of the project by paying for the respective water subscriptions so that that the project can bear the intended fruits, while the residents expressed gratitude to the water utility company and the area councilor for facilitating for the project.