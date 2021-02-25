CANCER KILLED OVER 8,600 PEOPLE IN 2020

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2032

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health minister Dr Jonas Chanda has revealed that 8,672 people died from cancer last year.

Speaking at the commemoration of the conclusion of the World Cancer Month in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chanda said approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

He said cancer exerts a tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities, health systems, and countries.

“Zambia had an estimated total number of 13,831 new cases in 2020, whereas the number of deaths was estimated at 8,672 representing approximately 63% of all new cancer cases. The Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has prioritized cancer prevention and control in its quest to attain Universal Health Coverage. Government is committed to expanding cancer prevention and control programs country-wide whilst ensuring financial stability, sustainability, and quality services for all our citizens,” Dr Chanda said.

“The Zambian Government has made significant strides in advancing cancer control, inclusive of childhood cancer. Reducing the burden of cancer in Zambia is important in the attainment of UHC and SDGs.”

He thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners for their support in improving treatment outcomes and survival for childhood cancer in Zambia.

“With support from WHO Zambia is one of the 3 priority countries for the Global Childhood Cancer Initiative in the African region, WHO has been providing support for the development/adaptation and implementation of tools and technical packages that will contribute to achieving the goal of improved survival of children with cancer in Zambia. The Ministry of Health has also initiated collaborative work with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital a world-leading institution in childhood cancer treatment and research, through the signing of an MoU with Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH),” Dr Chanda said. “Through this collaboration, CDH has been participating in regional clinical case reviews; attending training opportunities in infection control, nursing, palliative care, and surgery; and utilising quality improvement tools, such as paediatric cancer registry to strengthen the data and reporting capabilities in the population-based registry.”

He said Zambia continues to show leadership in issues of cervical cancer elimination.

“Participating in the Global Strategy to Accelerate Cervical Cancer Elimination, we are part of the first 6 wave countries chosen by the WHO to demonstrate measures that will lead to the decline of this disease as a public health problem. The cervical cancer elimination program has made remarkable progress and we are committed to reach the 90-70-90 targets by 2030,” Dr Chanda said.

“Cervical screening services are now available in close to 170 health facilities across the country accounting for 96% coverage at district level. Over 200,000 women were screened for the first time in 2020 and over 850,000 women have been screened at least once since program inception.”

Today over 250,000 adolescent girls have been fully vaccinated against HPV in Zambia, he revealed.

“HPV vaccination is a long-term game changer in significantly reducing the number of cervical cancer cases,” Dr Chanda said.

He further revealed that’s Breast cancer is a growing problem in Zambia but government was making progress on this front.

“Following the launch of the national guidelines of early diagnosis of breast cancer in Zambia last year, new breast cancer early detection clinics will be established at provincial levels. The Matero Level 1 Hospital early diagnosis clinic model will replicate countrywide. Over 2000 women with symptoms have been seen. Fortunately, 64% of those who needed ultra-sounded guided biopsies had early detection of malignancy,” Dr Chanda said.

“Government through the Ministry of Health in partnership with Merck Foundation, has trained a further 6 oncology specialist across the various medical disciplines. Additional oncologists are being trained locally and internationally. The Government has also advanced plans to decentralize cancer to the rest of the country with two new cancer treatment centres planned for construction on the Copperbelt and Southern provinces. These centres when established, will significantly improve access to cancer services in Zambia.”