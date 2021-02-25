MALAWIAN SLAPPED WITH 5-YEAR JAIL TERM FOR STEALING CATTLE



Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 32-year-old Malawian to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stock theft.

Resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa jailed John Chidumayo Phiri of Mchinji district after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the facts presented by public prosecutor Patrick Kunda, Phiri of Mlonyeni village stole two cattle valued at K8, 000 belonging to Brown Phiri on 8th February 2021.

Kunda stated that on the material day around 18:00 hours, the complainant secured his kraal but the following day, he discovered that two bulls were missing.

In mitigation Phiri asked the court to forgive him because he was the first offender.

He said he did not steal the animals but that he just bought stolen animals.

Phiri said he has three children and he was also looking after orphans.

And magistrate Kalusopa said the convict was the first offender who readily pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time and was also remorseful and jailed him for five years.

The sentence is with effect of the day of arrest.