I WOULD RATHER GO TO PF IF UPND CONTINUES BEING SELFISH – SABOI IMBOELA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

United Party for National Development (UPND) wants to destroy the Alliance even before Government is formed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged.

NDC spokesperson Ms Saboi Imboela said she would rather go to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) if the selfishness continues in the UPND.

She said when she featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show that that as long as the UPND is selfish, the alliance will not work.

“On a personal level, if the selfishness continues in UPND, I would rather go to PF, because of the rate the UPND is displaying selfishness,” Ms Imboela said.

Yesterday, three of the four political parties in the opposition alliance settled for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as their Presidential candidate in the August 12 General Elections.

The parties further resolved to field single candidates in the parliamentary and local government elections.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili is yet to comment on the matter.