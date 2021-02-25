STATE WON’T ALLOW ANYONE TO HARASS JOURNALISTS – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has assured journalists that the State will not allow anyone to harass them during the course of their duties.

The President says he will not tolerate violence on Journalists, and those in the habit of attacking joumalists, whether Patriotic Front or opposition, risk being prosecuted.

The President made the assurance this morning at State House when he held a virtual meeting with members of the Zambia Union of journalists (ZUJ).

“I must state that the space is not shrinking for journalists, it is not true. There are always bad eggs in society but it is the duty of the police to ensure a safe environment for journalists. Violence against journalists is not part of the PF policy and anyone engaging in violence, whether Patriotic Front or opposition will be arrested,” the President said.

The ZUJ members had requested to meet the President to discuss various matters affecting their members.

And President Lungu has allayed fears among journalists that there would be mass redundancies as a result of the merger of Times Printpak Zambia Limited and the Zambia Da’ly Mail Limited.

According to ZUJ president Samuel Lukhanda, there is anxiety at Times Printpak Zambia Limited arising from the rumoured merger of the two companies.

But President Lungu said the two companies will continue to operate as separate despite having one chief executive. The two companies are under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) whose chairman is President Lungu.

The President said the two companies are in the process of restructuring and in the event that some redundancies happen, the affected employees will be paid their dues.

“Even if you are laid off, you will be paid and there is life after formal employment,” the President said, “I have heard of journalists who are now successful farmers or businessmen.”

And President Lungu has said the media plays a critical role in the democratic dispensation and this is why his Government advocates for self-regulation of the media so that journalists operate freely.

The President added that his Govemment allows journalists to express themselves without hindrance.

And Mr Lukhanda said journalists would like to be considered among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since they are also frontline workers to which the President agreed.

The ZUJ leaders also informed the President that their salaries needed to be improved and that they are in dire need of support from the Government to cover the forthcoming elections.

The President promised to help the journalists so that coverage of elections is not affected by logistical problems.

“Journalists need transport and other logistics, otherwise they will be susceptible to ‘Blalizo’ (Zambian journalists’ term for corruption),” the President remarked.

This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.