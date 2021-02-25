ZAMBIAN ELECTED AS SECOND VICE-PRESIDENT OF ICAO



Lusaka ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s Permanent Representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council been elected as Second Vice President of the body.

Mr. Vincent Banda was unanimously elected, taking over from Samuel Lucas, the Permanent Representative of Australia on the Council who scooped the position of First Vice President.

The position of First Vice President fell vacant after the resignation of Ambassador Ainchil Gustavo Eduardo Permanent Representative of Argentina on the Council following his transfer to Austria as Ambassador. Mauricio Koppel the Permanent Representative of Colombia was elected Third Vice President, the position previously held by Mr. Banda.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a United Nations (UN) specialised Agency established by States in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention). The main role of the ICAO Council is to adopt Standards and recommended Practices concerning air navigation, its infrastructure, flight inspection, prevention of unlawful interference and facilitation of border crossing procedures for International Civil Aviation.

Mr. Banda was appointed Permanent Representative to ICAO in 2016 by the Zambian Government to head the SADC mission at ICAO. During the same year, he joined the Council as Alternate Representative until October 2019 when he was elected as a Representative at the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly. He became the first Zambian to be elected to the Council since the organisation’s establishment in 1944.

During the same year, Vincent was elected as the Chairman of the Committee of Cooperation with External Parties (CCEP) for ICAO. He also served on various Council committees such as Finance (FIC), Technical Corporation (TCC) Edward Warner Award Committee and Advisory Group on Carbon offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation-CORSIA (AGC).

The recognition and trust in the leadership roles that Zambia is currently enjoying at International Civil Aviation Organization, not only puts Zambia in good standing in the aviation sector but will also attract and give confidence to the travelling public and investors as the preferred safe and secure destination.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada Mr. Felix Mfula has congratulated Mr. Banda for ably representing the country, the SADC region and Africa as a whole.

Mr. Mfula stated that Zambia has made significant strides in improving her standing internationally.

Mr. Mfula said this promotion and recognition is an endorsement on a positive trajectory in international diplomacy.

This according to a statement issued by the First Secretary for political and Administration at the Zambian embassy in Canada Brian Malama.