ZAMBIA’S POSITION KEY TO IMPROVED TRADE IN SOUTHERN REGION – MAJ GEN MITI

Pretoria ~ Thur, 25 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan has positioned the country as a transport and logistics hub in Southern and Central Africa, Zambia’s envoy to South Africa has said.

Speaking at the Chancery in Pretoria, South Africa, when he held a meeting with that country’s officials from the Department of Transport, High Commissioner Major General Jackson Miti said Zambia was pivotal to the North-South Corridor strategic partnership owing to her central geographical location that facilitates easy movement of goods and services.

He said it was important for Zambia and South Africa to forge a strong partnership that would help unlock trade and investment opportunities with other countries within the corridor.

Maj Gen Miti added that strong partnerships would allow for improved productivity and export competitiveness while stimulating economic development for countries along the corridor.

He said a strong North-South corridor would facilitate speedy industrialization and improved transport infrastructure in the region.

And director in South Africa’s Department of Transport Ms Nomusa Maeko said her government had signed a number of agreements with Zambia in the transport sector aimed at collaboration and infrastructure development.

She said some agreements would look at recognizing drivers licenses issued by the two countries.

Ms. Maeko further said the forthcoming Ministerial meeting between ministers from South Africa and Zambia responsible for Transport would create a platform for knowledge exchange in road sector management and financing.

This is according to a statement issued by First secretary Press at the Zambia mission in South Africa, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.