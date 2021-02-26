OVER 150, 000 GRADE 12s PASS 2020 EXAMS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 26 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of General Education Dr Dennis Wanchinga has announced that 94,010 candidates out of the 147,055 who sat the examination last year have obtained School certificates, representing a pass rate of 63.93%.

Dr Wanchinga said 49,032 candidates obtained GCE certificates, representing 33.34% adding that 4,013 representing 2.73% of those who wrote failed the examination.

The minister said during a briefing in Lusaka that of the 94,010 candidates who obtained School Certificate, 48,846 which translates to 64% were boys and 45, 164, representing 63.85% were girls.

He added that candidates’ performance was highest in Design & Technology but poor in Natural and Social Science subjects.

“Let me now highlight the performance of candidates who sat the 2020 School Certificate Examination. Of the 147,055 candidates who sat the examination, 94,010 (63.93%) obtained School Certificate, 49,032 (33.34%) obtained GCE certificate and 4,013 (2.73%) failed the examination,” he said.

“Of the 94,010 candidates who obtained School Certificate, 48,846 (64.00%) were boys and 45, 164 (63.85%) were girls. Of the 147,055 who sat the examination, a total of 4,013 candidates failed the examination, bring the failure rate to 2.73 percent. Of the 76,324 boys who sat the examination, 2,332 (3.06%) failed the examination, while of the 70,731 girls who sat the examination 1,681(2.38%) failed the examination. Of the 142 candidates with Special Educational Needs who sat the examination, 80 (56.34%) obtained School Certificate, 55 (38.73%) obtained GCE certificate and 7 (4.93%) failed the examination. Analysis of performance by subject showed that candidate performance was highest in Design & Technology at a mean score of 64.22 percent and least performance in Science at a mean score of 24.19 percent.”

He said candidate performance was good in practical subjects, which included Design and Technology, Fashion and Fabrics, Food and Nutrition, Home Management, Musical Arts Education and Physical Education.

Dr Wanchinga said candidate performance was poor in Natural and Social Science subjects, which included Science, Mathematics, History, Civic Education and Literature in English.

The minister said a total of 149,982 candidates entered for the 2020 School Certificate Examination out of which 77,955 (51.98%) were boys and 72, 027 (48.02%) were girls.

He explained that there were 145 candidates with Special Educational Needs that entered for the 2020 Grade 12 Examinations. Of these, 92 (63.45%) were boys and 53 (36.55%) were girls.

“Of the 145 candidates with Special Education needs who entered for the 2020 examination, 142 sat the examination, representing 98% of those who had entered for the examination. Of the 77,955 boys who entered for the examination, 1,631 (2.09 %) were absent and of the 72, 027 girls who entered for the examination 1,296 (1.80 %) were absent. The national absenteeism rate was 1.95%, which was the same as the absenteeism rate in 2019,” Dr Wanchinga said.

The Minister also mentioned that there was no leakage of examination question papers during last year’s School Certificate Examination.

However, Dr Wanchinga disclosed that a total of 11 cases of suspected examination malpractice, from seven individual and four Whole Centres were reported, all of which involved assistance.

He said the cases were Mathematics Paper 1, Principles of Accounts, Food & Nutrition and Commerce.

The minister further indicated that the results of all the candidates involved have been withheld and the cases will be determined at the next meeting of the appropriate Committee of the ECZ Council.

Dr Wanchinga reiterated that government will not tolerate any form of examination malpractice and anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.