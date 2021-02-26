ALLEGED KILLER OF NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA AT COURT

Lusaka ~ Fri, 26 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old police officer accused of shooting dead National Prosecution Authority (NPA) senior prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda is at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Constable Fanwell Nyundu has been charged with murder which will be explained to him when he appears in court.

Constable Nyundu is accused of shooting dead Mr Nsama and Mr Kaunda on December 23, 2020 as police officers tried to disperse UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s supporters who were around High Court and Cabinet Office to offer him solidarity after he was summoned at police headquarters.