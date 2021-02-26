BISHOP ARRESTED IN CHILILABOMBWE OVER MONEY LAUNDERING



Chililabombwe ~ Fri, 26 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Word of Christ Apostolic Church Bishop has been arrested by the Drug enforcement commission for money laundering activities amouting to over two million kwacha and opertaing a financal company without a license.

DEC Public relations officer Theresa Katongo has identified the suspect as Bishop Nelson Musonda, aged 39, of House number 28 Kudu Drive in Chililabombwe, who has been arrested for theft, providing a financial service without a license and money laundering.

Particulars of the offence are that Bishop Musonda on dates unknown but between 1st July, 2018 and 31st July, 2019 in his capacity as Country Director of Kwakoo Market Places Zambia, did receive and accept deposits from members of the public amounting to K2, 202, 255.

“The suspect received monies through his personal bank accounts held with four different banks. He is believed to have been withdrawing the said monies which he would later deposit into a named bank account that was used to remit the monies outside the country. At the time of arrest, the Commission only found and seized K767, 635.21 held in a bank account. Further, the suspect alleged that the monies transferred were meant to buy shares and packages offered on Kwakoo Market Places, and ONXYPAY coins/tokens, when in fact not. He also told members of the public that Kwakoo Market Places was an established e-commerce platform for trading when in fact not. It is further purported that the company had its head office in Kenya and other branches in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Nigeria,” Ms Katongo said.

She says the suspect has since been released on Police bond and arrangements are being made for his appearance in court.