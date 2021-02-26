CYBER SECURITY AND CRIMES BILL 2021 – RESPONSE TO LAURA MITI’S OPPOSITION

By Given Chansa

Firstly, I wish to acknowledge Laura Miti’s dedicated contribution to national discourse and debate over the years. I have never doubted her motives or the good intentions with which she seeks a more progressive, more equal and more equitable society for and on behalf of all the citizens of the sovereign republic of Zambia.

I wish to respond to her vigorous opposition to this Bill which she advances in her 13 bullet point article – posted on her face bookpage on 25TH February 2021.

Notwithstanding her good intentions, I am satisfied that on this occasion, Laura has misdirected herself. She did so by establishing a false premise as the basis or the overriding motive for the Bill and proceeded to build the greater part of her argument on that premise.

I laboured with the decision on whether I should respond to everybullet point in turn. I thought against that because her article is long enough and we have a reading problem in our society.

In any case, I don’t think it is necessary to respond to every bullet point in her article in order to demonstrate that the arguments she advances for her opposition are flimsy at best.

I will thus only respond to the first 4 bullet points because with those 4 points, she sets out the basis for the rest of her arguments.

LM: 1. It is a deeply problematic bill that would fundamentally infringe on citizen rights to express themselves and to privacy.

LM: 2. The Bill’s evil is in its intention to prejudicially punish citizens via harassment, searches, surveillance, and seizures of data and information on the accusation of very indefinite crimes for which they could very probably be acquitted.

GC: This beginning is nothing more than hyperbole. Being a journalist or trained as such, I am certain that Laura chose to up the temper, to whip up emotions and psychologically prepare herreadership to accepting any charge that she will now lay on the Bill even if there is no basis for such charges.

The Bill being proposed does not do what she claims it does in these 2 bullet points and where it does do anything near to what she claims it does so in very standard and open manner in which the same is done anywhere in the world. I will also show that in fact the Bill proposed by the government of Zambia is less intrusive when compared against similar laws both in the United States OfAmerica and the United Kingdom – societies in which their citizens continue to freely enjoy the rights Laura appearsworried about.

Law enforcement officers anywhere in the world proceed on reasonable suspicion to commence investigations and that is why the presumption of innocence exists. The investigation must still gather all relevant material and evidence precisely to help ascertain whether indeed a crime has been committed which would warrant prosecution that may lead to conviction. Thus, yes by nature, a significant number of such investigations may result in the suspects being acquitted. What is wrong with that? Isn’t that precisely how the justice systems anywhere in the world are designed to work?

The fears of citizens being routinely monitored or harassed are not borne out of the content of this Bill.

The Bill clearly forbids anyone, including communication service providers from casual or routinely or unauthorised monitoring or interception of communication.

In Section 26, it states:

A person commits an offence, if that person —

(a) intercepts, attempts to intercept or procures another person to intercept or attempts to intercept any communication; or

(b) use, attempt to use or procure another person to use or attempt to use any electronic, software, mechanical or other device to intercept any communication.

In section 49, it states:

49. (1) A person who intentionally accesses or intercepts any data without authority or permission to do so or who exceeds the authorised access, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both.

In section 34 the Bill further states that – An electronic communication service provider shall not utilise the service for observing or random monitoring except for mechanical or service quality control checks.

And there is no obligation in this bill for anyone to routinely monitor anyone as stated in section 82. (1) that An electronic communication service provider shall not have a general obligation to monitor the data which it transmits or stores; or actively seek facts or circumstances indicating an unlawful activity.

The bill clearly state that the Authority appointed Cyber Inspector (Law enforcement officer) must seek a warrant from a competent judge to intercept communication or to require service providers to disclose communication information.

The Law enforcement officer may only request the interception of communication orally in emergencies and exceptional circumstances where it is not reasonable or practical to make an application under section 28 for an interception of communication warrant order because the delay to intercept a specified communication would result in the actual infliction of bodily harm, the death of another person or damage to property; and where the sole purpose of the interception is to prevent bodily harm to, or loss of life of, any person or damage to property.

It is common practice under any law and anywhere in the world to include clauses that would allow authorities to act swiftly in emergencies. For example, if there was a child or a woman being held under a hostage situation and or such domestic confinement in which they were in eminent danger and the victim manages to sneak off and make a secrete emergency call for help, would you rather the authorities where bogged down by bureaucracy and paper work before they would seek to trace and locate the location of the caller knowing full well that every second could be the difference between finding them dead and alive?

It does not make any sense to enact laws in which, your entire state is paralysed and incapable of responding to even the most critical life threatening emergencies.

In anycase, the Bill clearly state that law enforcement officers would then be required to furnish the judge the necessary paperwork afterwards, in other words, to obtain a warrant retrospectively.

It also states that where intercepted communication is not gathered in such manner or in the manner the court would deem inconsistent with this law (for example where it can be established that there was no life threatening or any other emergency which should have prevented the law enforcement officers from applying for warrant before hand), the court may decide not to admit that evidence or may revoke the permission to intercept communication.

I have worked as a software engineer for over two decades and I am all too aware of how sophisticated Cyber crimes can be and also fully aware of the extensive investigatory powers authorities require to both investigate, collect evidence and prosecute cyber crimes. In other parts of the world, such powers are far more extensive and intrusive than anything that the government of Zambia is proposing in this bill.

For example, The United Kingdom’s Investigatory Powers Act, which passed into law in 2016, requires web and phone companies to store everyone’s web browsing histories for 12 months and give the police, security services and official agencies access to the data, as well as providing authorities with powers to hack into computers and phones and to collect communications data in bulk. You may read about this on the link below and I have a copy of the said Act in pdf which I am happy to share.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/nov/29/snoopers-charter-bill-becomes-law-extending-uk-state-surveillance

LM: 3. Government’s claim that the Bill is primarily meant to protect children against sexual exploitation and citizens from cyberbullying, is patently untrue.

LM: 4. That the government is being untruthful about the objectives of the Bill, is seen in that a total of only 7, out of the 90 sections in the Bill, address child pornography, pornography, cyberbullying or terrorism. The rest give the state power to access citizen communication via searches and inordinate levels of surveillance.

GC: The objectives of this bill are clearly stated on the first page as below and I have not seen any attempts to hide or obfuscate the true intention of the bill.

The objects of this Bill are to —

(a) ensure the provision of cyber security in the Republic;

(b) provide for the protection of persons against cyber crime;

(c) provide for child online protection;

(d) facilitate identification, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure;

(e) provide for the collection of and preservation of evidence of computer and network related crime;

(f) revise the admission, in criminal matters, of electronic evidence;

(g) provide for registration of cyber security services providers; and

(h) provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.

GC: There is nowhere in this bill where it says that the bill is primarily meant to protect children against sexual exploitation. This is a CYBER SECURITY (the security thing here is not incidental, it is actually very important and critical in protecting banks, ecommerce and many important functions that our society now heavily rely on) and CYBER CRIME bill.

Cyber crimes are not primarily or essentially about or to do with child sexual exploitation, cyber bullying, pornography or terrorism. Those are just some of the cyber crimes. You may say well but how do we know what the full range of cyber crimes are? This bill actually defines what the cyber crimes are, it says “cyber crime”means a crime committed in, by or with the assistance of the simulated environment or state of connection or association with electronic communications or networks including the internet;

Now you may say well, that is just vague and too broad a definition. Except that this bill actually itemises what those cyber crimes actually are as follows:

PART IX

CYBER CRIME

49. Unauthorised access to, interception of or interference with computer system or data

50. Illegal devices and software

51. Computer related misrepresentation

52. Cyber extortion

53. Identity related crimes

54. Publication of false information

55. Aiding, abetting, counselling etc

56. Prohibition of pornography

57. Child pornography

58. Child solicitation

59. Obscene matters or things

60. Introduction of malicious software into a computer

61. Denial of service attacks

62. Unsolicited electronic messages

63. Prohibition of use of computer system for offences

64. Application of offences under this Act

65. Hate speech

66. Minimisation etc of genocide and crimes against humanity

67. Unlawful disclosure of details of investigation

68. Obstruction of law enforcement officer or cyber inspection officer

69. Harassment utilising means of electronic communication

70. Cyber terrorism

71. Cyber attack

72. Cognizable offence

Here we have atleast 24 separate cyber crimes defined within this bill. Laura identifies only four out of twenty four and proceeds to claim that this entire bill is supposedly primarily about or ought to be about those four. This is the false premise she establishes for herself. Her issue is her failure to fully grasp the full extent and complexity of cyber crimes. Because she has set for herself a premise that this bill ought to be fundamentally about those four crimes, she identified, this misdirection feeds into her fears and suspicions that the government is being untruth and has some other ulterior motives.

Her concerns are supported by her observation that only 7 out of the 90 sections in the Bill actually relate to the four cyber crimes she has identified.

Relying on that logic, we can deduce that each of those four crimes, she identified, is represented by about 2% of the bill while each of the other twenty crimes is only represented by 1% of the bill.

How much more representation must a 50 page bill give to 24 individual crimes for the government to show that it has no ulterior motives?

Cyber crimes are far much more broad and complex than even this bill outlines although, in its defence, you can argue that the courts may still be able to rely on the broader general definition to bring into focus other aspects of cyber crimes that may not have been specifically identified.

Cyber crimes are just as much about economic and corporate espionage, theft for copyrights, intellectual property, forgery and identity fraud, ponzi schemes and ecommerce fraud as well as financial wire fraud and money laundering, interference with critical infrastructure including energy systems, banks, learning institutions and or elections systems.

I, myself, have been a victim of cyber crimes in Zambia. I had been using my foreign bank based cards to withdraw money and purchase items when suddenly one of those cards started being used to purchase goods in India and China. My Bank alerted me to this as they became suspicious on how I can be in all those places at about the same time. What had happened was that folks had installed cloning devices and software on some of the ATMs or Point of Sales and had cloned my card.

Is there any law that would allow the state to both investigate and prosecute such crimes in Zambia today?

We need to understand that the laws governing the Cyber activities are extremely extensive and intrusive in many parts of the world. Criminals know that the laws are weak or even nonexistent in Africa in general and they will thus flock to Africa to engage in criminality that they wouldn’t even dare attempt in their own countries and I am satisfied that most of the people engaging in the most sophisticated Cyber crimes in Zambia are foreigners.

If we do not upgrade our laws to safeguard various Cyber activities we will be attracting more criminals than investors or tourists.

What is clear from this article is that madam Laura has convinced herself that the government is up to no good. Sadly the basis for such a conviction is false and because she relies on that conviction for the main thrust of her opposition, it must follow that her entire argument has failed.

