NDC ACCUSES KAMBWILI OF USING WITCHDOCTORS AGAINST PARTY PRINCIPLES



Lusaka ~ Fri, 26 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chishimba Kambwili, the expelled National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader has been dragged to court by party secretary general Bridget Atanga on behalf of vice president Josephs Akafumba, seeking a declaration and order that the former was properly expelled from the NDC where he served as interim president.

Ms Atanga, in her statement of claim, has also accused Mr Kambwili of using witchdoctors and practicing unChristian rituals against principles of the NDC.

She is also seeking an order that Mr Kambwili was never elected to the substantive position of party president and that having been properly expelled, the former chief government spokesperson has no powers to call for any meetings of the NDC.

Mrs Atanga has applied for an order of injunction restraining Mr Kambwili from convening any meetings of the NDC.

She stated that Mr Kambwili was duly expelled from the party by its registered office bearers on February 25, 2021 on account of, among others, gross indiscipline.

This was after he refusing to agree with the decision of the majority party members in their desire to formalise their alliance with opposition political parties under the umbrella of the UPND Alliance.

Mrs Atanga also alleges that Mr Kambwili has failed to account for party funds and that he is now a convicted felon.

She has accused Kambwili of participating in unsavoury practices such as the use of witchdoctors and unchristian rituals in total violation of the NDC principles anchored wholly on Christian values.