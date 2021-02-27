2-YEAR-OLD SIOMA BOY DIES IN OXCART ACCIDENT



Sioma ~ Sat, 27 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A two-year-old boy has died while his friend sustained minor injuries in an oxcart accident in Sioma district.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the oxcart accident occurred yesterday when the oxen hit into a log.

“Police in Sioma of Western Province recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which a 2 year old male juvenile identified as Nakama Kwalele of Mbume area in Nangweshi died while Silume Mutalifelile, a male juvenile aged 11, survived with minor injuries. The incident occurred on February 26, 2021 at around 9 hours at Nangweshi Mini hospital along Mbume road,” Mr Mwale stated.

He stated that the deceased was trapped by the oxcart.

“Involved was an oxcart which was led by Mutalifelile Kwalele aged 25 of Mbume area in Nangweshi. The accident happened when the oxen hit into a log and in the process, the cart overturned causing death to Nakama Kwalele who was trapped under the cart and died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries while Silume Mutalifelile of the same abode who sustained a cut on the right ankle, was treated at Nangweshi hospital and later discharged,” Mr Mwale stated.

He stated that the body of the deceased is in Nangweshi Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.