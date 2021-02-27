THE ECONOMY IS BITING BUT IT WILL SOON REBOUND, PRESIDENT LUNGU ASSURES ZAMBIANS

Kasama ~ Sat, 27 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said PF Founder Michael Sara’s dream for Zambia has not died.

Meanwhile, the President said the economy will soon rebound, adding that the sacrifice being made today will be rewarded tomorrow.

He said this today during the Patriotic Front Northern Province Conference.

President Lungu also said that he shares president Sata’s dream of putting money in people’s pockets.

The President said integrity and respect will only come if people work hard to feed themselves and their families.

“This year marks 20 years since President Michael Chilufya Sata founded the Patriotic Front, our party. A pro-poor party. President Sata, throughout his time as a public servant of the people saw the suffering of many Zambian people. He did not just form the Patriotic Front to become president, he formed the Patriotic Front to free the people of hunger and poverty,” he said.

“President Sata was comfortable enough to leave politics alone and enjoy life with his family. But he believed personal wealth was not gratifying when many people were wallowing in poverty. This is the reason why the patriotic front came into being. This is a pro-poor party. And it shall remain so. The fact that the patriotic front enjoys nationwide support is no coincidence. It is because the Zambian people relate with the party without discomfort. We all feel welcome in this party. I share president Sata’s dream of putting money in people’s pockets but I also add that this has to come with hard work. All Zambians must work hard. In whatever you do, work hard. Don’t resign yourself to begging. God will punish you for being lazy. So let us all work hard for mother Zambia. Integrity and respect will only come if you work hard to feed yourself and your family.”

President Lungu also encouraged people to venture into some business “even if you are not in formal employment.”

“Do some farming. The weather is good. Do something. My government, on the other hand, is facilitating and helping small-scale farmers and businessmen and women to succeed in their effort,” he said.

And President Lungu said the country’s economy is “biting” and people are struggling to put food on their tables as the COVID-19 pandemic has further slowed economic growth.

“But Northern Province; we have been through worse challenges throughout our history. Yet because of our resilience, determination, and hard work, we have turned around our fortunes,” he said.

“Northern Province; the economy will rebound soon and the sacrifice we make today will be rewarded tomorrow. Do not listen to naysayers and prophets of doom. They have never run government before; yet they speak with great authority and confidence. We may look humble, but we have seen it all. Better the devil you know.”

The Head of State also called on citizens to work hard in whatever they do.

He stressed that people should not resign themselves to begging and said God will punish some people for being lazy.

President Lungu said the sudden demise of president Sata will linger in people’s memories forever.

He also said the late president must be proud of what the PF government has achieved since his passing.

“He was a man of unbelievable talents and a wealth of knowledge. I learnt a lot from this great man and I will forever remain indebted. But president Sata’s dream has not died. President Sata must be proud of what we have achieved since his passing,” he said.

“The schools, universities, hospitals, roads, bridges, malls, that we have built have not just transformed the image of Zambia. They have simplified lives for our people. This is what president Sata meant when he said more money in people’s offices. Where we were taking a day to reach our destination, we now spend half the time. Where children are could not find a place in schools, colleges, and universities, they now have places. Where lives were being lost because of lack of health centres, we now have hospitals and lives have been saved.”

Commenting on the forth coming elections, President Lungu said exemplary behaviour is inevitable as the country heads to the polls because the party has an onerous task to defend its existence as the ruling party.

“We have to attract the masses to the party before elections are held. And the party here in Northern Province has a pivotal role to play to achieve this,” President Lungu said.

The President also warned perpetrators of criminal activities under the guise of the party.

He however directed the party’s secretary general Davies Mwila to prioritise political education in the party adding that it is important for all members to understand the party’s existence.

“Once found wanting we shall waste no time to part company with you. We have a noble duty to serve the Zambian people through our party as a ruling party. I, therefore, direct the Secretary General to prioritise political education in the party, from the lowest unit to the highest. It is important for all in the party to understand why and what we exist for,” he said.

“We should strive to ensure that our party is not separated from the people from whom we draw our mandate to serve. And these are the grassroots. This is why much needs to be done to keep the lower ranks happy. We need to care for their needs. I care for you. This party cares for you. My government cares for you. As we head towards the general election, leadership is crucial for us. We must never manipulate our popularity as a party, or circumvent the process of leadership selection. Nor should we impose leadership on the general membership of the party. As a party we believe in the voice of the people, and the voice of the people is the voice of God.”