LUNGU ORDERS PROBE INTO UNJUSTIFIED PRICE HIKES

Kasama ~ Sat, 27 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has called on the Competion and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to quickly look into the hike of essential commodities and goods.

President Lungu said some price hikes of commodities, goods and services is to some extent an act of sabotage.

He said this is because some goods and services whose prices are are not supposed to go up are going up.

“Kanabesa some commodities that are not supposed to go up are going up and are attributed to currency exchange rate yet there is no exchange rate component,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said government will engage the suppliers of these goods and services so that the scenario is changed.

The Head of State said government does not want to be forced to go back to price controls.

He said his government wants a free market economy but people should not abuse this policy by hiking prices of goods and services.

“I have in mind the price of cement, I hope the CCPC will work around the issue,” he said.

President Lungu said competition is healthy but if competitors connive to create a monopoloy or a cartel, it becomes a problem.

He said people should be given proper reasons why suppliers are hiking prices.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people said his people are glad that government has put up a team to probe the hike of goods and services.

The Chitimukulu said this shows how concerned government is about the welfare of the people.

He said he hopes the team concludes its work soon.

The Chitimukulu is also happy with the early distribution of farming inputs.