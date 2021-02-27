WE NEED TO DEAL WITH CORRUPTION AND NEPOTISM IN PROMOTIONS IN POLICE SERVICE – KAMPYONGO

Ndola ~ Sat, 27 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says there is no room for nepotism and corruption in police promotions.

And the minister has told police officers to deal firmly with perpetrators of violence regardless of the political parties they belong to.

Speaking in Ndola when he officially opened the extension of Mapalo Police post in Chipulukusu Compound, Mr Kampyongo said some officers have worked for a long time without promotion.

“What we are doing as your Government is to change the way of policing. We don’t feel happy to see the officers every time socked in rains. We have procured you modern equipment to work better. We are aware that some officers are frustrated because of long delay in promotion in the service. We need to root out corruption, nepotism in promotion in the service, because we know that there are some officers that have served for long,” Mr Kampyongo said.

“Commissioner (Copperbelt province) ensure that officers are deployed immediately.”

He appealed to officers to a erve the people without fear.

“Deal with perpetuators of violence without looking at the color or political affiliation.”

He said he was a proud minister of Home Affairs.

“Today, you the police are now like human beings, you have houses, but Rome was not built in a day, we will continue to ensure that you have decent houses,” Mr Kampyongo said.

“Criminals should get worried with this police. There are now cameras in Ndola and we will be seeing what criminals are doing. So very soon, we are coming to officially open that facility. These cameras are not for seeing you in homes, but for the criminals who are doing wrong things.”

Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga said there can never be development without peace.

He explained that Chipulukusu compound has grown in population and a modern police was a necessity.

Mr Mulenga asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy more police officers following the upgrading of the Police Post to a full police station.

“Without a vehicle, these officers will not be able to excute their duties effectively. So the police need to work well because this area borders with DRC where people even smuggle mealie meal,” Mr Mulenga said.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said crime prevention is cheaper than crime investigations.

Mr Chushi said the police officers need to reciprocate the coming of the police station by enhancing security in the area.