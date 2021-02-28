15-YEAR-OLD HEARING IMPAIRED CHAMA GIRL DEFILED BY 20-YEAR-OLD MAN

Chama ~ Sun, 28 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 15-year-old hearing impaired girl has been defiled by a 20-year-old man of Chama District in Muchinga Province.

The suspect who has since been arrested has been identified as Masuzyo Mvula of Nganjo Village in Chief Kambombo’s Chiefdom.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina who confirmed the incident said the 15 year old victim is already 5 months pregnant arising from the same defilement.

Ms. Machina said the mother to the victim discovered her daughter was pregnant and upon further interrogations, the suspect was named to have been behind the defilement.

She stated that the suspect is currently in Police custody and is expected to appear in court soon for the charge of defilement.