JEALOUS LUANSHYA MAN KILLS FRIEND AFTER SUSPECTING HIM OF PROPOSING LOVE TO HIS MOTHER

Luanshya ~ Sun, 28 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 28-year-old Luanshya man has been murdered by his jealous friend who suspected him of proposing love to his 65-year-old mother while they were drinking beer.

This happened on Saturday at Kashikishi tarven around 18:50 hours in Kambilombilo compound in Luanshya.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi identified the deceased as Victor Mutambo, 28, of house number KT 626 in Luanshya.

The suspect who is in police custody has been identified as Michael Munanga, 48, of Kambilombilo.

“The victim was on a drinking spree. Furthermore, he was seen talking to the suspect’s mother and the suspect thought that the deceased was proposing love to his mother. Eventually, the suspect picked a stone and hit the victim’s left side of the ribs, repeatedly. He fell down on the ground and became unconscious. Later, he was rushed to Centre where he was pronounced dead. The body of the deceased is in the Hospital Mortuary at Thompson, awaiting postmortem. The suspect has since been arrested,” Mr Chushi said.