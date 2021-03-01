NOTHING UNIQUE ABOUT ZAMBIA’S DEBT, SAYS DORA SILIYA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said there is nothing unique about Zambia’s debt.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview yesterday, Siliya said the only thing which is unique is that the country’s debt is being looked at through political lenses while other countries look at debt as an economic issue.

She stressed that no one could have anticipated that the country was going to face challenges that have led to it defaulting such as the floods, Covid-19 pandemic, among others.

Ms Siliya said government is not underplaying the country’s debt.

She said the country has developed to the level it is today because of debt.

Siliya wondered where the country would have been if it wasn’t for the debt government contracted.

And the minister said the fight against corruption has been corrupted in the country by some sections of society.

She the country has competent institutions and system charged with the responsibility of curbing corrupt practices.

The minister noted that there are some sections of society who have turned the fight against corruption into political campaigns.

She also stated that there has been the spirit of entrepreneurship under the PF government.

Commenting on government’s takeover of Mopani Copper Mines, Siliya said the action was vital to ensure that people’s jobs are secured.

She explained that government didn’t take over the said mine out of ego but because it considered people’s needs.

Meanwhile, the minister said the roads that government is building is the foundation to open up the economic activities.