DR IWEALA’S APPOINTMENT AT WTO AFFIRMS THE PLACE OF AFRICANS AND THE GIRL CHILD ON WORLD STAGE – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Nigerian finance minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has today reported for duty in her capacity as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, with President Edgar Lungu saying her appointment affirms the place of Africans and the girl child on the world stage.

Dr Iweala is the first female and African to ascend to that position at the WTO, a body that regulates world trade.

“Today we celebrate a milestone in the history of our glorious continent. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the former Finance Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has officially reported for duty in her capacity as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. The run-up to the appointment of Dr Okonjo-Iweala has been an inspirational journey to follow, as it affirms the place of Africans and the Girl Child on the world stage,” President Lungu has stated.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Zambia, I wish to extend my best wishes to Dr Okonjo-Iweala and assure her of our unwavering cooperation throughout her tenure. #AfricaYourTimeIsNow #CelebratingExcellence.”

Photo courtesy: World Trade Organization – WTO