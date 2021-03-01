NEW VOTER REGISTER A TRUE REFLECTION OF DEMOGRAPHIC FIGURES – DMDC



Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition (DMDC) has welcomed the publication of the provisional voters register for this year’s general elections by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

DMDC Spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe said the new register presents a true reflection of the demographic figures of the current voting population in Zambia.

Speaking during a briefing in Lusaka, Ntewewe said the register signals Zambia’s preparedness to hold the general elections.

Ntewewe, who is also Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president said He added the 2016 register was very outdated with over 1 million dead voters.

He said the new register captured a good number of young people who had come of age after the 2016 general elections which is expected to address the challenge of voter apathy.

Commentating on the new Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill of 2021 being tabled in Parliament, Ntewewe said the Bill is cardinal to fostering a free and fair election.

He stressed that those with concerns with regards any clause in the Bill should approach the matter through the proper channels that have been made available to present their concerns.