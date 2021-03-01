PF’S CATCHPHRASE AFTER AUGUST 12 WILL BE ‘PUTTING ZAMBIANS FIRST’ – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Mansa ~ Mon, 01 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front’s catchphrase after the August 12 general elections will be “Putting Zambians First”.

President Lungu has also said the PF in the next phase envisions a new Zambia propelled by a wide range of modern infrastructure that should push economic growth through foreign and local investment.

He said during the Luapula Conference that the party has come a long way and that it still has unfinished business.

President Lungu said the party is poised to take the country further to the Promised Land.

“Our party has been in existence for 20 years, the last 10 of those, we have been in power and we have transformed the country through infrastructure development. We have come a long way, but we still have unfinished business,” he said.

“Having laid a firm foundation for national development in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, health, education, livestock and fisheries, among others, the patriotic front remains the undisputed progressive force for development. As a party we are poised to take our country further to the Promised Land -a land of work and joy in unity.”

The President said PF remains dynamic in adapting to new challenges when implementing the grand vision for a better Zambia, guided by the will of the people.

“Therefore, after august 2021 our catchphrase as patriotic front party and government is ‘putting Zambians first’. It is a call for patriotism to take centre stage of all policy formulation and implementation. And for us to achieve this, we need a new mind sets. We need people with renewed zeal to drive a new phase of development,” he said.

“This is an absolute imperative because the task of taking our country to the next level of national development in line with the aspirations of vision 2030, cannot be achieved with a business as usual approach. As we look forward to the next phases of development for Luapula, and the rest of the country, I wish to make a clarion call for all of us to be united to give the Zambian people sound and selfless leadership.”

The Head of State said Luapula Province is quickly emerging as an economic giant in Zambia.

“I commissioned the Mansa sugar factory in Chembe in July 2019; I launched the sunbird bioenergy Zambia cassava out grower programme in Kawambwa in January 2020; I commissioned the 48 Marine Kala Barracks in Kawambwa in February, 2020 I commissioned the Musonda falls power station in Mwense in August, 2020, and I commissioned the construction works of a modern conference centre in samfya in November, 2020, among other developments. And the recent developments concerning the construction of a bridge over the Luapula River between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road is an exciting development which will open up the province and bring in commercial activity in the province,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said the party is serious about renewing and re-energising its structures across the country, a feat which is non-negotiable.

He called on party members to unite adding that the party’s victory on 12th August this year depends on the unity of purpose, discipline, hard work, sacrifice and love for one another.