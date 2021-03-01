SILIYA REPORTS “MONEY” VIDEO TO POLICE FOR ACTION



Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Petauke Patriotic Front member of parliament Dora Siliya has urged members of the public to ignore a video circulating online showing an unidentified individual with lots of money claiming to have received it from her.

Ms. Siliya has since reported the matter to police to help establish the individual behind the video.

In a statement issued today, Ms. Siliya says she has not given anyone money in the name of the party.

“I have noted with alarm a video circulating showing a person purporting to be a PF Cadre alleging that I have given him money to discredit others. It is clear that this video has been staged for nefarious and depraved political reasons,” she said.

Ms. Siliya adds that the perpetrators designed the video to elicit public outrage and contempt targeted against her and the ruling Patriotic Front.

“For this reason, I have lodged in an official complaint to the Zambia Police to help establish the criminals behind this video and bring them to book. Zambians must reject this kind of behaviour politics which tarnishes the image of our country,” she said.

The information minister has therefore stated that this is the reason that Government wishes to pass the Cyber Crime Bill so that cyber space is not used to injure other people’s reputation and that it must remain a safe place for all, especially children, girls and women.

“I am urging the Police to take interest and expeditiously address my complaint against perpetrators of such crimes,” Ms Siliya said.