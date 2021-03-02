CHINGOLA MINERS PROTEST AGAINST VEDANTA, PUSH FOR THEIR COMPLETE EXIT

Chingola ~ Tue, 02 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mine Unions on the Copperbelt have staged a peaceful demonstration against Vedanta to push for their smooth exit.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe says Vedanta must not be allowed to get back to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Chewe said the workers at KCM and the community of Chingola are demonstrating against Vedanta for the suffering it made them go through.

Hundreds of miners have gathered in Chingola District for the peaceful demostrations.

Chingola Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo who has addressed the miners has assured them that Vedanta will not come back.