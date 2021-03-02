PF LIKELY TO WIN AUGUST POLLS, NO PARTY CAN BEAT IT AT GRASSROOT STRATEGY – SABOI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 02 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela has declared that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party will likely win both the Presidency and majority MPs in Parliament in the August 12 elections.

And Ms Imboela has said should NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili decide to rejoin PF, she will move with him.

Speaking on Hot FM this morning, Ms Imboela said the PF is still enjoying wide public goodwill and the party has the best election strategists than the other parties.

“No political party can beat the PF at grass root strategy,” she emphatically said, and intimated that she would move with Mr Kambwili to join the PF if the NDC leader decides to return to his former party.