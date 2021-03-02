PF LIKELY TO WIN AUGUST POLLS, NO PARTY CAN BEAT IT AT GRASSROOT STRATEGY – SABOI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 02 Mar 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela has declared that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party will likely win both the Presidency and majority MPs in Parliament in the August 12 elections.
And Ms Imboela has said should NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili decide to rejoin PF, she will move with him.
Speaking on Hot FM this morning, Ms Imboela said the PF is still enjoying wide public goodwill and the party has the best election strategists than the other parties.
“No political party can beat the PF at grass root strategy,” she emphatically said, and intimated that she would move with Mr Kambwili to join the PF if the NDC leader decides to return to his former party.
4 Comments
Nineo
Political prostitution.. Just wondering how many political parties she is gonna sleep with. Zambia’s economy is on oxygen, the need for a serious opposition unity, not to be attracted by those flushing money.
Razor
Just go back to PF since that was your intention all along with your president kambwili. This time you couldn’t fool the people so no one even took you seriously.
Giggs
ZAMBIANS THAT HAVE VISION ARE ABLE TO FORESEE MORE PROBLEMS IN PF THAN UPND ESPECIALLY AFTER THEIR CONVENTION. ONLY BLIND CITZENS WILL BELIEVE. MUKUMONA KWANDI PF IS IN PANIC MODE USING MONEY THAT IS CORRUPTLY ACQUIRED.
Godfrey mukuka
Imboela you are lying,if kambwili is a man of his words,I think he can not go back to pf, better he reconserl with akafumba group