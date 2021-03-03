19-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER VEHICLE DRIVEN BY CHIPATA SOLDIER OVERTURNS ON UMODZI HIGHWAY

Chipata ~ Wed, 03 Mar 2021

One person has died while four others have survived with injuries after a Fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred in the early hours of today at Highway Bakery, along Umodzi Highway in Chipata.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu said the accident happened when the driver, Lutangu Nawa, aged 45, a staff sergeant of Zambia Army Gonda Barracks in Chipata, lost control of his vehicle and careered off the road and overturned.

Mr. Lungu said Charity Phiri aged 19 of Nyakutwa area in Chipata sustained a swollen head with a deep cut on the left side and suspected internal injuries who died on the spot.

He has named survivors as Lilian Banda, aged 38, Dorothy Mwanza, aged 19 and Mary Sakala aged 18 all of Nyakutwa area.

Mr. Lungu says the driver and the three passengers are admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.

Credit: Breeze FM