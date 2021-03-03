Chief Pembamoyo Impressed with Lungu’s Developmental Drive

Chief Pembamoyo of the Chewa people of Vubwi in Eastern Province says he is impressed with the performance of President Edgar Lungu.

He said President Lungu should be given time to complete the developmental projects.

Chief Pembamoyo appealed to the PF leadership in Vubwi District to mobilize themselves and give the head of state a hundred percent vote in the coming elections.

He said he was happy with President Lungu’s idea of empowering village headmen.

Chief Pembamoyo was speaking when the Eastern Province for Edgar Chagwa Lungu Development Foundation paid a courtesy called on him.

And foundation chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda says the President Lungu is cognisance of the fact that traditional leaders play a key role in the development of the country.